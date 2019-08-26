Palouse Capital Management Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; National Pension Service Increased By $3.94 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Position

National Pension Service increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 30,763 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The National Pension Service holds 825,591 shares with $106.41 million value, up from 794,828 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $108.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $125.56. About 1.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 6,969 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 71,725 shares with $5.78M value, up from 64,756 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 2.22M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 23.98% above currents $125.56 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 12,144 shares. The New York-based Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.89% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Novare Ltd Co owns 82,001 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Capital Intll Sarl holds 14,800 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meristem Family Wealth Lc owns 2,514 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Gp has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 69,639 are held by Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,936 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr owns 21,933 shares. Personal Capital Corporation owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,971 shares. Fin Advantage has 1,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 437,344 shares. Prescott Group Inc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,400 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors accumulated 22,756 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Technologies (UTX) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 21.59% above currents $66.62 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $3.62M worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 25,231 shares to 429,601 valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 56,999 shares and now owns 75,160 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.