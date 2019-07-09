Palouse Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Shares Rose While Joel Isaacson & Company Decreased Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 1.40M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 17/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF : QUARTERLY FACT SHEET PUBLICATION; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,619 shares to 92,903 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 12,324 shares. City Hldgs Co accumulated 56,346 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 0.65% or 61,025 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com holds 5,673 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 590,277 shares or 2.1% of the stock. 504,910 are held by Merriman Wealth Lc. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Llc holds 4,030 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Inc Or has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Int Sarl, a California-based fund reported 147,020 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 3.04 million shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation, New York-based fund reported 34,359 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 346,565 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 52,449 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. First Tru Company has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares at New High as Tech Stocks Soar? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD Partners With Microsoft For Project Scarlett – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Microsoft Avoid Apple’s and Amazon’s $1 Trillion Trap? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Buy The More Defensive Of The Large CRE mREITs – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust: Higher Dividend In 2017? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust – A History Of Dividend Growth At Its Finest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 21, 2016.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 28,560 shares to 66,550 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15 million for 11.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,682 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability owns 3.30 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited reported 74,500 shares. Birch Run LP holds 300,000 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Dubuque Natl Bank Tru Communications invested in 0.19% or 53,658 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank, Washington-based fund reported 300 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,474 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors holds 0.02% or 220,550 shares in its portfolio. 103,205 are held by Macquarie Gru. Regions Financial Corp reported 18,488 shares stake. Farmers Bankshares has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 222 shares. Gideon Cap invested in 0.09% or 11,504 shares.