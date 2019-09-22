Palouse Capital Management Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) Lowered by $2.21 Million as Stock Rose; Infosys LTD (INFY) Holder Sei Investments Company Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 2.04M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 533,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 12.77M shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 30/05/2018 – Infosys Completes Acquisition of Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 17,831 shares to 116,878 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 34,710 shares. Captrust Fin has 16,887 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Janney Ltd Llc holds 1.7% or 375,451 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 80 shares. Hightower Advsr holds 189,623 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dt Investment Prtn Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,004 shares. Investors owns 1.77 million shares. New York-based Qci Asset New York has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The West Virginia-based Security Trust Company has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Navellier And Associates accumulated 28,667 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.15 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 52,835 are held by Highland Mngmt Lc. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 158,475 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $590.92M for 20.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 33,314 shares to 321,788 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 52,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).