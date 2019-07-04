Palouse Capital Management Raised Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $459,936 as Stock Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Holding by $320,124

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 9,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 70,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 2.00 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,484 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 104,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,574 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation. Pacifica Capital Invs Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 26,258 shares. Hl Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.06% or 2.78 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,385 shares. Plancorp Lc accumulated 48,218 shares. Palouse Mngmt reported 1.49% stake. Blackrock has 0.22% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 100.61M shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership owns 16,263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66.46M shares. Washington State Bank invested 1.74% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hikari Pwr Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 116,700 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.63% or 161,245 shares. Lynch Assocs In has 96,745 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc holds 223,804 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares to 4,852 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Douglass Winthrop holds 54,697 shares. Warren Averett Asset Llc holds 0.09% or 13,331 shares. Arrow Financial has 1.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smead Cap Mngmt holds 1.61M shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 24,600 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 43,530 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 35.08 million shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 128,932 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,718 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru has invested 1.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Capital Mngmt has 69,506 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Donaldson Limited Liability stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Round Table Svcs Lc invested in 0.2% or 13,747 shares. American International Grp reported 10.99M shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 13,513 shares to 368,913 shares, valued at $69.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,455 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (EMLP).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.38B for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer completes Therachon buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.