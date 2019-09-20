Palouse Capital Management Raised Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake by $720,637; Round Table Services Boosted Its New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position by $935,350; Valuation Declined

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 16,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 128,977 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 112,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.78M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 103,161 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 14,633 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Ltd Com owns 55,880 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Cna Fincl Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 6,381 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 260 shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 8,664 shares. 522,055 are owned by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.03% or 196,899 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 14,100 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 500,092 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital reported 43,087 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 128,119 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.02% or 12,515 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.21% or 494,946 shares. Dean Investment invested 0.23% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mountain Finance Corporation: This 5.75% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Prices 3.75M Offering of Common Stock at $13.57/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on February 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Commences Offering of 6000000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “10% Yielding New Mountain Finance Receives Fitch Rating – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,868 shares to 11,620 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,711 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).