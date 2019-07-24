Palouse Capital Management Raised Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $897,984; Shares Declined; A T & T (T) Position Has Boosted by Stanley-Laman Group Ltd

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 2.46M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 37.89M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 4.65 million shares. Horizon Invests Limited Company accumulated 27,343 shares. James Investment Research Inc owns 158,467 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Paragon owns 18,519 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,861 shares. Calamos Wealth Management owns 38,983 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 16,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 35.17 million shares. 46,407 were reported by Monroe Bancshares And Trust Mi. 462,153 are owned by First Manhattan. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Navellier And has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brookstone Cap Management stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 86,808 shares. Principal Finance Gru invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,074 shares to 764 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,948 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares to 4,852 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,464 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,250 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Com accumulated 11,665 shares. Commerce Savings Bank stated it has 13,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 214,284 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Putnam Fl Mgmt Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 215,664 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 8.70 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,149 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 38,469 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.33M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 103,314 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 69,535 shares. First Republic Inv has 245,737 shares. Barry Inv Advsrs holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 224,382 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 168,922 shares.

