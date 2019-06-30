Palouse Capital Management Raised Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $479,182; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,218 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 4.75M shares traded or 52.71% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,340 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 88,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares to 43,464 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorporation & holds 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 65 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 51,118 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.77% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Frontier Inv Com invested 0.76% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Argi Service Llc owns 56,356 shares. State Street owns 25.35 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 2,968 shares. Mrj accumulated 68,378 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 5,791 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Orleans Corporation La reported 7,390 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 116,446 shares. Motco holds 0.34% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 74,319 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com has 12,473 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 701 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Farmers & Merchants has invested 0.95% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Windsor Cap Limited Company holds 24,319 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company holds 77,275 shares. Smith Salley & Associates has 5,951 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Com reported 10,274 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 12,130 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Lc owns 65,964 shares. Bonness Inc holds 3.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 89,950 shares. Shine Inv Advisory, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,540 shares. Middleton And Company Inc Ma has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 363,688 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership has 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 15,724 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 491,776 shares. Personal Advsr accumulated 736,065 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,369 shares to 71,630 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Muni Bd Etf.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.