Palouse Capital Management Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Wilsey Asset Management Has Lifted Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake by $1.12 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 3.63 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 25/04/2018 – GE SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS IN PENNSYLVANIA; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 514,523 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 18,254 shares. Elm Advisors Llc holds 0.15% or 21,942 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Golub Gru Limited Liability invested in 2.26% or 2.61 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 4.32M shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Arrow Fincl holds 0.08% or 32,940 shares in its portfolio. Compton Mgmt Ri has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 80,606 are held by Zwj Counsel. 46,057 are held by Invest Services Wi. Fiduciary Tru holds 765,667 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. New England And Management stated it has 37,455 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,477 shares to 144,660 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).