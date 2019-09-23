Palouse Capital Management Position In Abbvie (ABBV) Was Lifted; As Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) Share Value Rose, Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Cut Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 122,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 261,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.45M, down from 383,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $104.29. About 710,395 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 42,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 114,067 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, up from 71,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 2.88 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Uss Mgmt Limited holds 0.31% or 306,800 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 14,303 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap stated it has 313,388 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greenleaf owns 5,008 shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corporation reported 10,327 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.05% or 2,613 shares. James Rech accumulated 73,884 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 4,005 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 21,600 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.47M shares. Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More important recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 17,090 shares to 28,754 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (Call) (NYSE:UTX) by 109,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 11.00 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Btr Capital Mngmt has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Moore And invested in 35,579 shares or 0.58% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls reported 3,978 shares stake. Monarch Cap Management has 59,709 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability owns 705,151 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 12,010 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 224,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadinha & Co Ltd accumulated 19,642 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,137 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Company has 55,771 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Com reported 13,987 shares stake. Interest Grp reported 1.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shoker Counsel holds 24,537 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Canal Insurance Comm stated it has 2.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Us State Bank De reported 0.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data From 22 Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for ABBV-951 and DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield Blue Chips For Times Like These – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.