Palouse Capital Management Maintains Stake in Abbvie (ABBV); Shapiro Capital Management Increased Holding in Imax (IMAX) as Shares Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Imax Corporation (IMAX) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 147,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 5.30M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.15 billion, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 60,968 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – VOX TO OPEN FOUR-SCREEN MULTIPLEX CINEMA IN RIYADH “IN COMING DAYS” INCLUDING FIRST IMAX SCREEN; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 64,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 3.00 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mngmt has 411,861 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.68% or 31,353 shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0% or 30 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,900 shares. Provident Company holds 0.05% or 15,978 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,602 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Sun Life Fin has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,514 shares. Boston Research And Management reported 54,904 shares stake. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0.09% or 4,783 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 6,613 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 366,453 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares to 75,160 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,464 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 30,730 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $73.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,136 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).