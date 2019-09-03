Palouse Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Stock Value Rose; Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Radian Group (RDN) by $304,840 as Share Value Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 15,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 546,175 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, down from 561,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 829,263 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 9,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 80,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 70,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,137 were accumulated by Sandy Spring State Bank. New York-based Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.53% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cim Invest Mangement owns 7,435 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,012 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc owns 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 378,672 shares. Pggm has invested 0.39% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,309 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc holds 0.01% or 2,773 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 258,224 shares. Headinvest Limited Com holds 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 4,575 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 208,349 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 832,795 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation owns 135,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsr reported 31,449 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 381,173 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 30 – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Bancorp to Host Investor Day – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares to 75,160 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,601 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33 million for 7.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 8,434 shares to 99,682 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).