Palouse Capital Management Lifted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake By $897,984; Unitil (UTL) Shorts Up By 47.85%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Unitil Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 87,126 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9,997 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.34% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 5,636 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,043 shares. Optimum Invest owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 214,319 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd has 1.94% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 237,731 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% or 576,057 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 26,267 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). 125,072 were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 5,083 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability holds 82,878 shares.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $900.81 million. It operates through three divisions: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The firm distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 94,565 shares to 67,267 valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 56,999 shares and now owns 75,160 shares. Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) was reduced too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity. KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $486,750 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.