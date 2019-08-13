Palouse Capital Management Increases Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG); First Hawaiian Bank Lifted Its Advanced Micro Dev (AMD) Holding by $511,250

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Dev (AMD) by 8180% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Advanced Micro Dev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 83.72 million shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 2.64 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability owns 8,575 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Campbell Company Investment Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Quantres Asset Management Limited has 9,300 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,382 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 347,223 shares. Private Advisor Lc owns 10,530 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 2,940 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 214,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability has 10,745 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 252,523 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.24% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares to 67,267 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,601 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Corporation reported 8,814 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 86,335 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 415 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 68,415 shares. Barometer Management has invested 0.36% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 650 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 156,200 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 31,761 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has 47,725 shares. Assetmark holds 887 shares.