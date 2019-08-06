Palouse Capital Management Increased Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ) as Market Valuation Declined; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shares Rose While Mount Lucas Management LP Increased Stake by $4.81 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 159.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 98,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 159,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 2.70M shares traded or 33.72% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 37,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 321,039 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 283,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 6.34M shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE Em HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Glbl Buyback: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – INVESCO GLOBAL STRATEGIST KRISTINA HOOPER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 385,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. Beshar Sarah bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, February 22. 10,000 shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III, worth $213,700 on Thursday, May 2.