Palouse Capital Management Increased Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Shares Declined; Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 64,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 330,766 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 15/04/2018 - Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $362.71. About 141,467 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

