Palouse Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $690,235; Cwh Capital Management Has Upped Its Borgwarner (BWA) Holding

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.01% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 1.61 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 92,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 82,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 3.20M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares to 67,267 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,601 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.