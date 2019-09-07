Palouse Capital Management Holds Holding in Citizens Finl Group (CFG); As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Maple Capital Management Has Raised Position by $802,400

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 2.84 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company's stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested in 0.02% or 7,695 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Incorporated holds 217,885 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1.76M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Regions invested in 29,784 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Biltmore Wealth Lc holds 0.21% or 6,527 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc invested in 0% or 832 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 643,967 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Pointstate Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 626,800 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.72% or 1.12 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 4,006 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.17% or 1.10 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,425 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 46,335 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.14% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). M&R Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 2.18% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 20.78 million are held by Franklin. 215,664 are owned by Putnam Fl Management. Aviva Pcl reported 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 236,847 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Ltd Liability Co reported 162,554 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 662,116 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.43 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.01% or 480 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Secor Cap Lp accumulated 66,873 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.