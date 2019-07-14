Palouse Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 83 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,277 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 22,506 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Life Insurance has 47,455 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 11,776 shares. 6,473 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Limited Company. Ima Wealth owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 946 shares. 11,110 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 986,926 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd accumulated 33,150 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 154,153 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech holds 717,198 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A $300 Million Fine Within The Next Few Weeks Is Very Likely But Will Not Change Anything For Qualcomm Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Things To Drive Qualcomm’s Outlook Over Next 2 Years – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt has 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 159,329 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. California-based Montecito Comml Bank Trust has invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bank Of The West holds 147,792 shares. Kistler invested in 0.82% or 16,864 shares. Aviva Public Limited owns 4.27M shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.29% or 14,865 shares. 65,116 were accumulated by Numerixs Inc. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 261,841 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability owns 224,018 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Lc holds 1.94% or 75,360 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 53,736 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Serv Lc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares to 112,218 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Microsoft (MSFT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Markets Reach All-Time Highs Ahead of Second Quarter Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.