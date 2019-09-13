Palouse Capital Management Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Deluxe (DLX) Share Value Rose While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increased Its Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 229,700 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 2.28 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.81M for 14.27 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,120 shares to 39,189 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares to 79,320 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).