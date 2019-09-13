Palouse Capital Management Has Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position by $1.46 Million; New Jersey Resources (NJR) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Cut Position by $586,089 as Market Value Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 11,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,196 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 123,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in New Jersey Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 202,958 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – NEW JERSEY NATURAL GAS – SEEKING TO ADJUST RATES EFFECTIVE OCT 1, TO RECOVER ABOUT $60.4 MLN RELATED NJ RISE & SAFE Il COSTS MADE THROUGH JUNE 30; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 26,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 122,209 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 96,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 795,245 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 24,722 shares to 229,848 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 163,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,681 shares, and has risen its stake in One Main Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Us Bancorp De reported 4,777 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 124,154 shares. Cwm reported 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 40,767 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westwood Inc invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 10,528 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 9,792 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 833 shares. 5,405 were reported by Hallmark Mngmt. Btim has invested 0.35% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 4,400 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company invested in 5,088 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charter Tru invested in 24,787 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 187.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. NJR’s profit will be $27.01M for 38.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -245.00% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.