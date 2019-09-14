Palouse Capital Management Has Upped Its Kroger Co (KR) Position by $3.50 Million as Share Value Declined; Veracyte (VCYT) Holder First Light Asset Management Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 125.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 166,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 299,449 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, up from 132,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 10.36M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 183,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 589,099 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.80M, down from 772,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 473,070 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 235,645 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 58,784 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 48,393 shares. Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma invested in 98,194 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 27,818 shares. Trexquant Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Syntal Capital Prtn owns 61,372 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Perkins Cap invested 3.38% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Convergence Prns Ltd Company invested in 5,223 shares or 0.04% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,417 shares to 70,077 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 98,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

