Palouse Capital Management Has Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $792,577; Model N (MODN) Stake Held by Portolan Capital Management Llc

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc. (MODN) by 139.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 680,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 487,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 608,871 shares traded or 69.39% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 25,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 207,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 182,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares to 67,267 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,601 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 822,342 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Deck Capital Inc. by 949,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

