Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding as Shares Rose; Mcclain Value Management Position in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Has Decreased by $1.72 Million

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 2.33 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 1.13M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42,342 shares to 114,067 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 27,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. 2,900 shares valued at $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. Kramer Kevin B also bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. 2,000 shares were bought by BALL M LEROY, worth $36,360 on Tuesday, August 13. WETHERBEE ROBERT S also bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13.

