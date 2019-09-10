Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Position; First Heartland Consultants Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Heartland Consultants Inc acquired 1,264 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 8,438 shares with $3.22M value, up from 7,174 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $208.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.99% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $369.49. About 4.41M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 58.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 67,267 shares with $672,000 value, down from 161,832 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $75.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 61.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 22/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 06/03/2018 – GE Healthcare Saves Providers Time and Money With More Workflows and New Analytics Solutions Powered by the Cloud; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $9.86’s average target is 7.88% above currents $9.14 stock price. General Electric had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8 target. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of GE in report on Monday, April 8 to “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.07B for 17.58 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 8,836 shares to 96,068 valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 8,477 shares and now owns 144,660 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank, a Louisiana-based fund reported 13,412 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Inc Or reported 54,296 shares. Boston Research & Mngmt Incorporated owns 17,485 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Lc has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shikiar Asset has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northside Capital Mngmt Llc reported 38,321 shares. Hartline Invest Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 47,059 shares. King Wealth reported 21,510 shares stake. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 95,313 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loudon Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.03% stake. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based First Citizens Financial Bank has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 102,221 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.15% or 1,826 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwest Counselors Ltd Company has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo accumulated 1.65% or 141,872 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 12,978 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 260,183 shares. Stellar Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,121 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Amer Natl Ins Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 57,315 shares. Moreover, First Savings Bank Sioux Falls has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Lynch & In has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,941 shares. Burney Communications holds 0.58% or 24,741 shares in its portfolio. 8,438 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Laffer invested in 0% or 1,017 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased Ishares (IEF) stake by 6,242 shares to 74,916 valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 30,555 shares and now owns 10,923 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $500 highest and $300 lowest target. $426.23’s average target is 15.36% above currents $369.49 stock price. Boeing had 24 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $460 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.