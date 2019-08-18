Palouse Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) as Share Price Rose; S Muoio & Company Increased Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $546,000 as Shares Were Volatile

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.49 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Colony Gp Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 56,234 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 629,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Assocs Inc invested in 0.16% or 27,355 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 590,115 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boussard And Gavaudan Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.34% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Trust Na holds 1,322 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 158,403 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp. Shelton Mgmt has 262 shares. 10,200 were reported by Fairfax Fincl Hldg Can. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 269,117 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Announces $1.275 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial Group: Attractive Value In A Hot Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial +1.5% after Q1 beats – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares to 43,464 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).