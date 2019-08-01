Palouse Capital Management Has Increased Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake; Banc Of California (BANC) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.43 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 265,105 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 96,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 87,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 1.94 million shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,231 shares to 429,601 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,160 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.