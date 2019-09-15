Palouse Capital Management Has Increased By $424,360 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; TONOGOLD RESOURCES (TNGL) Shorts Decreased By 49.14%

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 11.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 4,120 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 39,189 shares with $4.05M value, up from 35,069 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $105.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession

TONOGOLD RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TNGL) had a decrease of 49.14% in short interest. TNGL’s SI was 5,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 49.14% from 11,600 shares previously. With 19,000 avg volume, 0 days are for TONOGOLD RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:TNGL)’s short sellers to cover TNGL’s short positions. It closed at $0.1975 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tonogold Resources, Inc. operates as a resource/mining firm with gold and silver properties in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $39.83 million. It primarily focuses on assessing options over the Comstock and Mexican gold/silver properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owns 100% interest in the NevMex iron ore project in Sonora, Mexico.