Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position as Share Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Has Increased Capital One Finl (COF) Position by $676,170

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 123.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 7,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,584 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 6,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.32M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 1.81 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 27,413 shares to 81,206 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 34,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 400,454 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Company holds 0.69% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 701,088 shares. Raymond James Na reported 36,370 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.09% or 746,645 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 93,966 shares. Cullinan Associate stated it has 92,429 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 0.57% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,478 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 1.38 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Company owns 2,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 212,045 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.16% or 46,356 shares. Schroder Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Montag A Assocs Inc reported 3,921 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Llc stated it has 14,241 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Country Trust Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 483 shares.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.72 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,904 shares to 163,032 shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 2,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,068 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

