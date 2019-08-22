Palouse Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.25 Million; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holder Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 13.40M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,084 shares to 321,039 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $64.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.