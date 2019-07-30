Palouse Capital Management Has Cut Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $441,945; Gentex Corp/Mi (GNTX) Position Upped by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,792 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 14,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $476.02. About 165,028 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Limited Buys New 1.1% Position in Aptiv; 05/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Issue of Equity; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON SPVY BODIES; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG: RISK IS `MUCH HIGHER’ THAN IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Holding(s) in Company; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST KATE MOORE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO FINK SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp/Mi (GNTX) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 62,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,961 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 314,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp/Mi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 988,817 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 82,259 shares to 104,573 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 86,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,675 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 25th – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of stock or 24,000 shares. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Ryan Scott P. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock or 15 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Ltd invested in 987,600 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3,540 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parkside National Bank Trust owns 2,896 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 100,092 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt Incorporated reported 27,250 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 12,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Company reported 1.77 million shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Essex Ser holds 0.06% or 9,800 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 479,000 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada accumulated 12,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 257,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 38,500 were accumulated by Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Company. Retirement Of Alabama holds 621,355 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.21% or 260,555 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,802 shares to 70,165 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 16.78 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.