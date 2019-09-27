Palouse Capital Management Has Cut Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $2.21 Million; Stock Rose; Van Eck Associates Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $475,578; Valuation Declined

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 534,600 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 8,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,536 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 97,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 8.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 59,548 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,031 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Prudential reported 0.07% stake. Stevens Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 59,100 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 340,737 shares stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 150,936 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 73,586 shares stake. Covington Management invested in 1,998 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 12,499 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 25,526 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Paragon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership owns 1.45M shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Diligent Ltd Llc holds 6,307 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,120 shares to 39,189 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 27,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 374,291 shares to 436,323 shares, valued at $37.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co/The (NYSE:TTC) by 49,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,177 shares, and cut its stake in Veon Ltd.