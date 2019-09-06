Palouse Capital Management Has Boosted Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake; Quintana Energy Services (QES) Shorts Increased By 42.71%

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) had an increase of 42.71% in short interest. QES’s SI was 221,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 42.71% from 155,000 shares previously. With 32,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)’s short sellers to cover QES’s short positions. The SI to Quintana Energy Services Inc’s float is 3.01%. It closed at $1.65 lastly. It is down 71.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical QES News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Quintana Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QES); 09/05/2018 – QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.44; 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 06/03/2018 QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $13; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Rev $141.3M

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 10,417 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 112,218 shares with $5.19 million value, up from 101,801 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $14.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 66,872 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.28 million. It operates through four divisions: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 17.08% above currents $39.29 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Hold”.

