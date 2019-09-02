Palouse Capital Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $3.25 Million; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Its Logmein (LOGM) Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 36.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc acquired 94,098 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 354,023 shares with $28.36 million value, up from 259,925 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 38.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 43,464 shares with $5.13 million value, down from 71,242 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 19.20% above currents $66.84 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 22.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 493,748 shares to 1.39M valued at $55.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 370,244 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn to Discuss Modern Identity Challenges at ISMG Security Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Spdr Ser Tr stake by 83,271 shares to 140,136 valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 28,062 shares and now owns 161,924 shares. Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.