Palouse Capital Management Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $3.02 Million; As Parker (PH) Shares Declined, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $791,217

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Parker (PH) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 21,082 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 25,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 991,935 shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 83,271 shares to 140,136 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Taylor Asset Mgmt owns 4,500 shares. Tx stated it has 441,585 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. City stated it has 91,605 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Sather Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Markets Incorporated invested in 801,696 shares. New Vernon Investment Mgmt reported 1.27% stake. Randolph has 5.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 513,786 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 10,033 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 929,234 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company invested in 384,293 shares or 3.84% of the stock. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 334,512 shares. Bridges Mngmt holds 163,835 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 124,163 shares. The Maryland-based Horan Cap has invested 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Mngmt Inc reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 42,606 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 214,877 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Caprock Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.03% or 13,437 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 441,732 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 37,171 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc holds 0.04% or 42,843 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0.86% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts has invested 0.2% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lockheed Martin Mgmt Communications holds 0.16% or 19,800 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 8.18 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. Shares for $150,341 were sold by Bowman William R. The insider Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806.