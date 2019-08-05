Palouse Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Share Price Rose; Cerner (CERN) Position Maintained by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 92,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 82,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 1.56 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.16. About 591,067 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 56,999 shares to 75,160 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,792 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.55% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 311,677 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co has 110,684 shares. Sky Invest Gru Limited reported 12,782 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 448 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Com holds 0.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 37,023 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 17,518 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 26,327 shares. Hap Trading reported 0.86% stake. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 1.61% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 56,903 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Com accumulated 50,317 shares. 90,230 are held by Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.03% or 1,035 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 196,214 shares. Ally Fincl owns 70,000 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.