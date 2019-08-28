Palouse Capital Management Boosted At&T (T) Holding By $792,577; Welbilt (WBT) Shorts Down By 3.37%

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 25,567 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 207,630 shares with $6.51M value, up from 182,063 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 5.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.57% above currents $34.76 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 13,108 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability invested in 488,297 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Wedgewood Pa has 1.58% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mai Mgmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 460,434 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 317,705 shares. Concorde Asset Lc owns 26,336 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 26,789 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 294,714 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 608,375 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Liability reported 46,161 shares. Horan Cap Advsr stated it has 60,329 shares. Bokf Na has 0.74% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). At Financial Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

