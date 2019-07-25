Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Holdings Inc. 23 10.59 N/A 0.22 90.54 First American Financial Corporation 53 1.11 N/A 4.48 12.36

In table 1 we can see Palomar Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First American Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Palomar Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Palomar Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Palomar Holdings Inc. and First American Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, First American Financial Corporation’s average target price is $66, while its potential upside is 15.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of First American Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc. was less bullish than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors First American Financial Corporation beats Palomar Holdings Inc.