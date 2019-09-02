Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

We are comparing Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Holdings Inc. 25 13.43 N/A 0.22 128.48 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.31 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Palomar Holdings Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Palomar Holdings Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Palomar Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 17.54% at a $40 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Palomar Holdings Inc. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 42.3% respectively. About 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5% are Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Palomar Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.