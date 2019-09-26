Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) Forms $36.80 Double Top; Park Place Entertainment (CZR)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) formed double top with $39.01 target or 6.00% above today’s $36.80 share price. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) has $863.65 million valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 188,579 shares traded or 50.89% up from the average. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Park Place Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 128 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 133 decreased and sold their positions in Park Place Entertainment Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 677.81 million shares, down from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Park Place Entertainment Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 53 Reduced: 80 Increased: 73 New Position: 55.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 4.07M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Las Vegas M&A picks up – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Announces Sale of the Rio to Company Controlled by a Principal of Imperial Companies – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment expands sports betting footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Netflix, Tesla Fall Premarket; Chewy, Apple Rise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 17.52% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 3.08 million shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc owns 62.39 million shares or 14.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silver Point Capital L.P. has 14.68% invested in the company for 10.00 million shares. The New York-based Litespeed Management L.L.C. has invested 8.62% in the stock. Jabodon Pt Co, a Nevada-based fund reported 652,510 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.