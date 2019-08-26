Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar Holdings Inc. 25 13.37 N/A 0.22 128.48 MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.80 N/A 1.79 7.19

Table 1 highlights Palomar Holdings Inc. and MGIC Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MGIC Investment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palomar Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Palomar Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Palomar Holdings Inc. and MGIC Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MGIC Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Palomar Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.03% and an $40 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of MGIC Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential 12.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Palomar Holdings Inc. looks more robust than MGIC Investment Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Palomar Holdings Inc. and MGIC Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 94.5%. About 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, MGIC Investment Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87% MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85%

For the past year Palomar Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MGIC Investment Corporation.

Summary

Palomar Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors MGIC Investment Corporation.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.