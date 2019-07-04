Paloma Partners Management Company Upped Carrizo Oil Gas (CRZO) Holding by $2.83 Million as Stock Rose; Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $343,936

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Carrizo Oil Gas Inc (CRZO) by 751.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 236,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,688 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 31,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Carrizo Oil Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.22M market cap company. It closed at $9.71 lastly. It is down 51.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 10,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.97M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 30,755 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 9,581 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 48,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,437 shares, and cut its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43M for 9.34 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

