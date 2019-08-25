Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Position in United Bankshares (UBSI) as Shares Declined; Mckinley Capital Management Has Cut Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The hedge fund held 101,527 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87M, down from 104,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 125,099 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN'S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 467,000 shares to 520,000 shares, valued at $44.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh Mclennan Co (NYSE:MMC) by 12,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares (UBSI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54,296 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,961 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 44,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 105,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 858,116 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 1.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 33,116 shares. First Trust LP reported 0.02% stake. Los Angeles Management And Equity owns 45,112 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 899,172 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 163,692 shares. Commerce National Bank holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 10,145 shares. Heartland stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 2,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 6,214 shares.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.09 million for 22.04 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.