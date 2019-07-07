Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Kbr (KBR) Position By $2.03 Million; WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WARFF) SI Decreased By 14.67%

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 87.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 106,643 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)’s stock rose 25.68%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 15,319 shares with $292,000 value, down from 121,962 last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 464,226 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 34.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – KBR: Assumed Operational Control of Aspire Defence Ventures in January; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 14/03/2018 – KBR SAYS SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2 BLN OF NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing with $2.15 Billion Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – KBR Booked $42M Contract for UK Defence Ministry into 4Q Government Services Business Order Backlo; 20/04/2018 – KBR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – KBR to Help Provide Combat-Ready Equipment to Marines Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES IN AND OUTSIDE OF U.S; 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR

WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WARFF) had a decrease of 14.67% in short interest. WARFF’s SI was 1.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.67% from 1.63M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13907 days are for WHARF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WARFF)’s short sellers to cover WARFF’s short positions. It closed at $2.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Paloma Partners Management Company increased General Dynamics Corp (Call) (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,858 shares to 13,900 valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 4,718 shares and now owns 8,443 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KBR Awarded Phenol and Acetone Technology Contract by Qingdao Haiwan Chemical – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KBR Helps NAVAIR Develop Logistics IT Solutions via $45.9M Task Order – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KBR Wins Seat on $6B State Department Contract – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBR Wins $200M NASA Contract to Provide Launch Range Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KBR’s profit will be $55.17 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,679 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 31,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,379 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 37,800 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 3.55M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust owns 42,481 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr owns 7,414 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 24,842 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 200 shares. 12,500 are held by Summit Secs Grp Limited Liability Company. Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0% or 8,957 shares. 33,972 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership.

Among 5 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, February 27. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

More news for Wharf (OTCMKTS:Holdings Limited) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “DBS: Best Bank In The World – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Naspers: Substantial Re-Rating Ahead – Seeking Alpha” and published on June 26, 2019 is yet another important article.