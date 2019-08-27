Paloma Partners Management Company Stake in United Technologies (Put) (UTX) Decreased as Share Price Declined; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI) Trimmed by $442,508

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 4,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.12 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 702,160 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in United Technologies (Put) (UTX) by 58.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 17,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in United Technologies (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.79M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 13,500 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (Put) (NYSE:NOW) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 15,655 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc invested in 8,109 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,771 shares. 49,195 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,662 shares stake. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.51% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 7,327 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mngmt invested in 24,738 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Com has 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 3.00 million shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler has 0.74% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,967 shares. Pacific Global Inv Management reported 2,422 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc accumulated 0.14% or 112,143 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 103,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 1.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

