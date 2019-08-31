Paloma Partners Management Company Stake In Servicenow (NOW) Was Increased; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowered Vmware Cl A Class A (VMW) Position as Share Price Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (VMW) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 17,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 38,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.64M shares traded or 126.30% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 07/03/2018 – RoundTower Becomes One of the First Solution Providers to Achieve VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6605.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 125,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 127,401 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.40 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO) by 185,321 shares to 308,868 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 851,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hrt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Malaga Cove Capital Llc reported 0.41% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). North Star Invest Management has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.11% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 5,109 were reported by Ifrah Services. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest stated it has 157,900 shares. First Republic Investment holds 7,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 1.13 million shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 1,223 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 20,414 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,540 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Hrt Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Investors holds 2.32 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 2,879 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Com. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation has invested 3.36% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 225,140 shares. Boston Private Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,122 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 325 shares stake. Dupont Cap Corp owns 4,199 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Lc has 505 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 826 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 20.08 million shares. Glaxis Capital Management Lc owns 8,420 shares. Raymond James Financial Services holds 0.09% or 86,492 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

