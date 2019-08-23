Paloma Partners Management Company Stake In Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Was Has Lifted; As F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $846,944

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 11,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 4,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 481,430 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Economy, Politics Will Always Preclude High Valuations in iQiyi Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FMC Corporation Raises Full-Year Guidance (Again) After Resilient Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.