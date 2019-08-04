Paloma Partners Management Company Stake In Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Was Increased; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Of Commerce (CM) Upped by $6.57 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 1,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 3,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Of Commerce (CM) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 69,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 201,047 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.91M, up from 131,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 640,052 shares traded or 58.44% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 315,416 shares to 691,094 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (GRI) by 25,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,318 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 182,442 shares to 17,758 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co The by 12,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,374 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc (Call).

