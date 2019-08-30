Paloma Partners Management Company Raised Stake in General Dynamics (Call) (GD) by $483,002 as Shares Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $2.27 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (Call) (GD) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 11,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $191.06. About 620,818 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.27 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 5.66M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 12,084 shares to 7,578 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 8,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,557 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc (Put).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 4,450 shares. Ci Investments holds 50 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 9,653 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 91,687 were reported by Citadel Ltd Llc. Wade G W & owns 4,193 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Comm Bancorporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,684 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 45,126 shares. 10.68 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. Trexquant Lp stated it has 27,050 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 808,423 shares stake. Dana Advsr invested in 1,379 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 1.26% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 75,854 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc reported 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.17% or 270,000 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,285 shares to 281,121 shares, valued at $490.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 128,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,401 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.