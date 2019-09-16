Paloma Partners Management Company Position in Apache (Put) (APA) Has Boosted by $660,800 as Valuation Declined; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake Held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Apache Corp (Put) (APA) by 157.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Apache Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 3.95M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 3.01 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 89,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 25.83 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated accumulated 600 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 3,351 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 27,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,000 were accumulated by Ally Fincl. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 7,197 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Co accumulated 3,223 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 2.52 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Ltd Liability accumulated 206,159 shares. The California-based Mraz Amerine And Associate has invested 0.1% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Next Financial Group Inc invested in 3,131 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 224,497 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated stated it has 76,562 shares. Highland Cap Management Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S, worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. $51,840 worth of stock was bought by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 55,405 shares to 26,312 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 254,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,403 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

