Paloma Partners Management Company Maintains Position in Chemed (CHE); American Investment Services Lowered Allete (ALE) Holding as Valuation Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 176.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 2,114 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $429.43. About 80,664 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 10,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 151,861 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ALE’s profit will be $34.28M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,352 shares to 2,548 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CHRW).